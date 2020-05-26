For many medical school students, graduating in 2020 has meant jumping straight from the classroom and onto the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

And so it was for two newly-minted doctors who graduated from UMass Medical School in Worcester this spring and right away, were treating COVID-19 patients.

Akshay Kapoor, 29, of Boxborough, and Nogoy Bah, 26, of Worcester, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about that transition.