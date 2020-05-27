CommonHealth CommonHealth

May 27, 2020
As Boston prepares to slowly relax its social distancing rules, Mayor Marty Walsh has announced a new 27-person task force to advise the city on reopening.

Michael Curry is senior vice president and general counsel at the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, former head of Boston’s NAACP, and a member of Boston's newly-minted reopening advisory board. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the group's mandate, and the road ahead.

This segment aired on May 27, 2020.

