As the state emerges from the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, almost half of Massachusetts residents say they will probably move around less than they did before the crisis. But of the trips they do make, more will be made solo — alone in the car, by bicycle, or on foot.

That’s according to a new survey of nearly 1,500 Massachusetts residents from the MassINC polling group and sponsored by the Barr foundation.

MassINC president Steve Koczela joined WBUR's Morning Edition to dig deeper into the results of the poll and what they might mean for Massachusetts transportation future.