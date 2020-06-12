This week, the state entered phase two of its reopening plan, which will begin loosening restrictions on both routine and elective care in hospitals.

That means Jim Nauen of Newton and his wife Kim can finally prepare for Jim's much-needed surgery for colorectal cancer.

Now 51, Nauen has had to wait more than two years since his cancer diagnosis for surgery, with his operation postponed several times while the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

The Nauens spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered about the long road to Jim's upcoming surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital next Monday.

Here are highlights of the interview, lightly edited for clarity.

Interview Highlights

Jim's cancer

Jim Nauen with his wife Kim and their two daughters. (Courtesy Jim Nauen)

Jim: I was diagnosed in March of 2016. Since then, I've had 40-plus chemo treatments. I've had 20 radiation treatments, two surgeries, about to have my third on Monday. So it's been a pretty long four years of battling this cancer. It was not unexpected, but extremely disappointing to know that after all we've gone through, we had a reoccurrence in the same region in early December 2019. Well, not only did I get the news that I was rediagnosed with the cancer, we had a new tumor growing also that was considered inoperable at that time.

I started chemo and then in March, I was rescanned after eight or 10 treatments, chemo treatments and that particular cycle. So that scan came back with both good news and bad news. The good news was that the tumor had shrunk to the point where they felt confident they could go in and remove it and tissue around it and come out with negative margins. The bad news was they had no idea when they could do it.

Jim: Although it didn't feel elective to me, it's considered an elective surgery and they couldn't schedule it. So it was like, OK, maybe May. Then you wait a couple of weeks and OK, maybe June. You wait a couple more weeks and it'd be like, OK, maybe July. right? The date kept pushing. And the gamble is that the tumor and cancer cells become resistant to the chemo, which happens at some point, and starts ignoring the fact that you're under chemotherapy and growing again. It would grow back to a stage where it wasn't operable.

Kim: You feel like you're racing the clock. You're praying that, you know, we'll be able to get an up surgery date that comes before the time that the chemo stops working. Our house becomes really a quarantine zone. We didn't allow anybody in or out. And everybody stayed at home. And that's just how we've been for the last three months.

Jim: We've been very careful.