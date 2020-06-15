CommonHealth
Coronavirus Coverage
Epidemiologist On Mass. Reopening As Cases Trend Down05:37Play
As Massachusetts reopens for business, coronavirus cases continue to trend downward in the state.
But the pandemic is far from over and worrying infection trends in other states are no comfort.
Dr. Cassandra Pierre is a professor at the Boston University School of Medicine and an epidemiologist and infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the current state of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
This segment aired on June 15, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
