A Health Expert Weighs In As Mass. Braces For Phase Three Reopening

Phase three of the governor’s reopening plan starts today for most Massachusetts communities, which means museums, gyms, movie theaters and more can now reopen their doors to the public.

While the decision to reopen further does falls in line with Massachusetts' low average positive test rate for COVID-19 — just 1.8% — the coronavirus reality in many other states is going from bad to worse.

As cases surge dramatically in other parts of the country, WBUR's Morning Edition checked in with Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.