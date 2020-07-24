CommonHealth
Travelers To Mass. Will Need to Quarantine Or Show A Clean Coronavirus Test Result
Travelers visiting Massachusetts from out of state, soon will have to prove they have recently tested negative for COVID-19--or quarantine for two weeks.
They'll now have to complete an on-line form before arriving. Those who fail to comply could be slapped with a fine.
WBUR's Steve Brown tells us Gov. Charlie Baker is hoping the move will mean the state's current low infection rate will stay that way.
This segment aired on July 24, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
