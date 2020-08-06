CommonHealth
Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise again in Massachusetts — leading some experts to fear a second wave may be on the way.
Gov. Charlie Baker says the rise in coronavirus cases could set back the already slow-moving reopening efforts around the state.
Experts fear the situation will get more complicated with some students return to school in a few weeks.
Stephen Kissler, an immunology and infectious disease research fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on August 6, 2020.
