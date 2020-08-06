CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

With School Reopenings On The Horizon, An Infectious Disease Researcher Weighs In On Probability Of Second Wave05:15
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise again in Massachusetts — leading some experts to fear a second wave may be on the way.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the rise in coronavirus cases could set back the already slow-moving reopening efforts around the state.

Experts fear the situation will get more complicated with some students return to school in a few weeks.

Stephen Kissler, an immunology and infectious disease research fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on August 6, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news