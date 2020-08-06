Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise again in Massachusetts — leading some experts to fear a second wave may be on the way.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the rise in coronavirus cases could set back the already slow-moving reopening efforts around the state.

Experts fear the situation will get more complicated with some students return to school in a few weeks.

Stephen Kissler, an immunology and infectious disease research fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about it.