Running one of Boston's top hospitals would be difficult in the best of times, but Dr. Kevin Churchwell will also face a few unique challenges when he takes over as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital next year.

Churchwell must manage the pediatric hospital's response to the coronavirus pandemic — which has affected thousands of young patients. He also hopes to use national conversations about diversity and inclusion to open more doors at Boston Children's for minorities like himself.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Doctor Churchwell about his new role — and the unique perspective he brings to it.