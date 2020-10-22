The race for a coronavirus vaccine could be nearing the finish line.

Several biotech companies, including Cambridge-based Moderna, say they are in the last stages of their clinical trials and could push for approval of their vaccines before the end of the year.

Dr. Howard Koh is the former state commissioner of the Department of Public Health. He also served as the assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Obama, and teaches at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.