CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Report: ACA Repeal Could Leave 422K Mass. Residents Without Health Insurance05:29
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 09, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

A case that aims to repeal the Affordable Care Act is before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A report out Monday found losing Obamacare could leave 422,000 Massachusetts residents without health coverage.

Joining WBUR's Morning Edition with more details was Audrey Shelto, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Massachusetts, which funded the report.

This segment aired on November 9, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Support the news