Report: ACA Repeal Could Leave 422K Mass. Residents Without Health Insurance
A case that aims to repeal the Affordable Care Act is before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
A report out Monday found losing Obamacare could leave 422,000 Massachusetts residents without health coverage.
Joining WBUR's Morning Edition with more details was Audrey Shelto, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Massachusetts, which funded the report.
This segment aired on November 9, 2020.
