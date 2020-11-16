The news from Cambridge-based Moderna is impressive. The biotech company reported Monday that the coronavirus vaccine it's developed has been found to be nearly 95% effective in late-stage clinical trials.

According to the nation's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, the finding is "as good as it gets."

Moderna plans to apply for emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, as does Pfizer, which reported last week that its vaccine has been more than 90% effective in preventing coronavirus infection in study participants.

Dr. Rick Malley is senior physician in Boston Children’s Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases. His research focuses on vaccine development.

Malley spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about his optimism surrounding the vaccines that are showing success, while stressing that the data are preliminary and will have to undergo intensive review.