DCU In Worcester To Reopen As Field Hospital
Worcester's DCU Center, which served as a field hospital during the spring coronavirus surge, will reopen by Dec. 6 and could serve up to 250 patients at full capacity.
On Morning Edition, host Bob Oakes talked about it with Dr. John Broach, an emergency medicine specialist at UMass Memorial Hospital. Broach will serve as medical director of the field hospital.
This segment aired on November 18, 2020.
