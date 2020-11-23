The latest surge in the coronavirus has cast a pall over the holiday season this year, both across the country and here in Massachusetts.

More than 60 cities and towns in the state are considered at high risk for the virus heading into Thanksgiving week.

And some experts think things can still get worse.

Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine and global health physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, joined WBUR's Morning Edition for the latest on the surge in Massachusetts.