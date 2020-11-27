Despite the positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine, many people remain skeptical.

To help address some of the concerns, listening sessions are being held around the country.

At one such meeting held this week by the Roxbury Presbyterian Church, Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation's infectious disease expert, told the group that everyone has a responsibility to get vaccinated.

WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Rev. Liz Walker, who helped arrange the virtual meeting. She is also a member of Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus vaccine advisory group.