Mass. Outlines How It Will Distribute The Coronavirus Vaccine

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has detailed the state's plan to distribute the first coronavirus vaccines.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine on Thursday, and Moderna's vaccine next week.

The state said it will receive more than 59,000 doses at first, followed by another 240,000 or so by the end of the month.

Baker said the initial doses will go to hospitals and people fighting the pandemic:

"Our plan for the first round of vaccine shipments maximizes life-saving care for our most vulnerable residents and protects health care workers, first responders and workers doing covid facing work so our health care system can continue to treat patients," he said.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown was at the Baker's press conference, and joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the plan.