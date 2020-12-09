Massachusetts is tightening up restrictions on some businesses two months after loosening them.

Starting this Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered restaurants seat no more than six people at a table — down from 10 — and set a 90-minute limit on diners. He's also cutting occupancy at some businesses.

The rollback comes as COVID rates rise, including hospitalizations.

But some say Baker's actions do not go far enough.

Marc Draisen is head of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, which has been coordinating with local officials in eastern Massachusetts on COVID issues. Draisen joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

