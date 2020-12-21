CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
How Community Health Centers Plan To Vaccinate Staff And Others05:23Play
Community health centers are soon expecting shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The Cambridge biotech's product was on Friday granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Employees who work directly with patients will be vaccinated first.
Michael Curry, deputy CEO and general counsel for the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, joined Morning Edition to discuss what's next.
This segment aired on December 21, 2020.
Related:
Support the news