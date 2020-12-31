CommonHealth
It didn't take long for a new, highly contagious variant of the coronavirus to spread across England last month, then the entire United Kingdom.
And this week, it has been found in the U.S. Three cases have been discovered so far- two in Colorado and one in California. Health experts say it won't stop there.
Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.
This segment aired on December 31, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
