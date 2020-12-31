It didn't take long for a new, highly contagious variant of the coronavirus to spread across England last month, then the entire United Kingdom.

And this week, it has been found in the U.S. Three cases have been discovered so far- two in Colorado and one in California. Health experts say it won't stop there.

Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.