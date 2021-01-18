CommonHealth CommonHealth

MGH Infectious Disease Doctor Discusses Mass.' 1st Confirmed Case Of New COVID-19 Variant04:17
January 18, 2021
A Boston woman in her 20s has the first confirmed case in Massachusetts of a new, highly contagious variant of COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health announced Sunday that earlier this month the woman became ill after traveling to the United Kingdom where the variant was first discovered.

DPH said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 and a genetic sample was tested at an out-of-state lab in accordance with federal guidelines.

Jacob Lemieux is an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital and joined Morning Edition to discuss what the presence of the variant in the state means.

This segment aired on January 18, 2021.

