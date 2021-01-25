It's been almost a year since Massachusetts reported its first positive coronavirus case.

The state has seen almost 500,000 cases and 14,000 lives lost since then.

Now, Massachusetts is coming out of its winter surge with plans to ease back restrictions and ramp up its vaccination rollout in search of that elusive "new normal."

Stephen Kissler, an immunology and infectious disease research fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.