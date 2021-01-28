Gov. Charlie Baker is defending the state's vaccine rollout, despite a barrage of criticism that it's too slow and complicated.

The governor says the state can only move as fast as the federal shipments of vaccine allow and he's urging residents to have patience.

For more on this, WBUR's Deborah Becker spoke with Dr. Howard Koh, the former state commissioner of the Department of Public Health and served as the assistant secretary of public health under President Obama. He now teaches at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.