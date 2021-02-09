CommonHealth CommonHealth

Chelsea Organizations Band Together To Create Vaccination Site05:00
February 09, 2021
Dinanyili Paulino, chief operating officer of La Colaborativa, talks to Morning Edition about the effort in Chelsea to get residents vaccinated. Community organizers say the city and its communities of color have been left behind during the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and have banded together to create their own vaccination site.

This segment aired on February 9, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

