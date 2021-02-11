CommonHealth
Mass. Vaccination Rate Improving, But Still Falls Short Of New England Neighbors
Massachusetts has administered nearly a million doses of coronavirus vaccine. But the state still ranks behind some others in New England in vaccinations per capita, according to CDC data.
Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker continues to call for patience as the state moves forward with its phase two vaccinations for people 75 and older.
For more, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
This segment aired on February 11, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
