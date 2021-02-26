Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker Testifies About Vaccine Rollout Snags On Beacon Hill04:36Play
Members of the state Legislature held a public hearing yesterday to discuss failures and problems in the vaccine rollout.
It covered a wide range of issues including the technical troubles that have plagued the state’s vaccine websites, with Gov. Charlie Baker in the hot seat.
WBUR health reporter Angus Chen joined Morning Edition to unpack the hearing's highlights.
This segment aired on February 26, 2021.
Support the news