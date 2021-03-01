Most of the state eases pandemic restrictions — theaters, concert halls and performance venues are allowed to reopen, but at 50% capacity.

Restaurants will no longer have to abide by capacity limits, though they still have to abide by social distancing regulations.

It all comes as the state ramps up the number of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Dr. Michael Hirsh, medical director for the city of Worcester, to discuss where we are in the pandemic.