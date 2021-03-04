Providers around Massachusetts are beginning to administer the new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Unlike the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, which require two shots, Johnson & Johnson's needs only one.

Mass General Brigham is among the providers who have recieved the new vaccine, and will begin delivering shots Thursday at nine locations, including sites in Chelsea, Revere and Somerville, along with its hospitals in Boston.

Joining WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about this was Dr. Tom Sequist, Mass General Brigham's chief patient experience and equity officer.