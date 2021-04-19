Advertisement
Monday Marks First Day For All Adults In Mass. To Get Vaccine03:18Play
On Monday, April 19, anyone over the age of 16 in Mass. who wants a vaccine can now make an appointment for one.
WBUR's Ally Jarmanning went to the Hynes Convention Center — a mass vaccination site — on Monday to talk to people about getting the vaccine, and reported for All Things Considered. Many reported the experience of signing up and actually getting the shot was smooth and easy.
This segment aired on April 19, 2021.
Ally Jarmanning Senior Reporter
Ally is a senior reporter focused on criminal justice and police accountability.
