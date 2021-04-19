Advertisement
Monday marks the day every adult in Massachusetts is eligible for a COVID shot.
After months of having eligibility limited to certain age groups, occupations and health factors, everyone 16 and older can sign up to be vaccinated.
But scheduling that shot may still be a challenge.
WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition to talk about this latest phase of the rollout.
This segment aired on April 19, 2021.
