Coronavirus Coverage
With Pfizer Approval, Mass. Prepares To Vaccinate Kids Age 12 To 1503:45Play
Massachusetts is preparing to open up coronavirus vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds this week.
Federal regulators have just authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. Public health experts hope expanding vaccinations will alleviate concerns about COVID in schools.
WBUR's Commonhealth reporter Angus Chen joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on May 12, 2021.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
