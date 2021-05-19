CommonHealth

After Being Hit Hard By COVID, Mayor Outlines Revere's Plans For Reopening04:50
May 19, 2021
Across Massachusetts, people are looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, when they can crowd into bars and restaurants and uncover their mouths and noses — if they're vaccinated.

The state will lift COVID restrictions in most settings starting May 29. Cities like Boston and Somerville plan to do the same. Some local leaders are reacting more cautiously.

To find out how one city is proceeding, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

This segment aired on May 19, 2021.

