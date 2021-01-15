Earthwhile
Gov. Baker Vetoed A Major Climate Bill. What's Next For Climate Legislation?05:56Play
Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the single largest piece of climate legislation to come out of the Massachusetts State House in over a decade.
The bill aimed to radically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, overhaul the transportation sector, protect vulnerable environmental justice communities and empower local cities and towns to pass greener building codes.
WBUR environmental reporter Miriam Wasser joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about what happened — and what happens next.
This segment aired on January 15, 2021.
Miriam Wasser Reporter, EarthWhile
Miriam Wasser is a reporter for WBUR's environmental vertical.
