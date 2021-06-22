Advertisement
Caterpillars Could Do Lasting Damage In The Northeast
Move over cicadas, there’s a new pest in town.
The northeast has largely been spared the emergence of the 17-year cicadas that's causing hassles in other parts of the country. But another cyclical menace has emerged here that has the potential to do more lasting damage.
Vermont Public Radio's Jane Lindholm reports.
This story is a production of New England News Collaborative. It was originally published by Vermont Public Radio.
This segment aired on June 22, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Advertisement
Advertisement