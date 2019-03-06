Edify
Support the news
State Lawmakers Consider Student Loan 'Bill Of Rights'04:32Play
Residents of Massachusetts owe more than $30 billion in student loans. All that student debt has some state lawmakers considering a student loan "Bill of Rights" to protect borrowers.
It would give state officials power over federal loan providers — which could spark challenges from the federal government.
State Sen. Eric Lesser is a sponsor of the bill of rights and joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on March 6, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news