Dozens Charged With Conspiracy In College Admission Bribery Scheme

In an investigation led by federal prosecutors in Boston, 50 people nationwide are being charged with conspiracy in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The scheme included cheating on standardized college admissions exams and bribing coaches to accept students and pretend those students were recruited athletes.

Defendants include dozens of parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. They're accused of paying to ensure their kids got into top schools.

