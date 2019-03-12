Support the news

Dozens Charged With Conspiracy In College Admission Bribery Scheme

March 12, 2019
FBI Special Agent in Charge of Boston Joseph Bonavolonta, left, and Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling face reporters as they announce indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal during a news conference Tuesday in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)
In an investigation led by federal prosecutors in Boston, 50 people nationwide are being charged with conspiracy in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The scheme included cheating on standardized college admissions exams and bribing coaches to accept students and pretend those students were recruited athletes.

Defendants include dozens of parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. They're accused of paying to ensure their kids got into top schools.

WBUR's Fred Thys reports for All Things Considered.

This segment aired on March 12, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

