Somerville School Committee Says No To Innovation School Plan
The Somerville School Committee has voted down a proposal to build a new kind of school within their district.
The proposal previously won support as a plan to redesign public education from the inside — with the backing of a large private grant. But committee members said the plan was too vague and too costly for final approval.
WBUR reporter Max Larkin joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share highlights from the meeting.
This segment aired on March 19, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
