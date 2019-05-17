The mood was upbeat but bittersweet at Hampshire College as seniors wrapped up their studies. It could be the final graduating class before drastic changes are made to the experimental school in Amherst.

Every time the bell rang outside Hampshire’s library, it meant another student had finished their senior thesis. The Division III project is one hallmark of a Hampshire education, known for its free-spirited community, grade-free evaluations and intense academic inquiry.

Students design their yearlong Div III in collaboration with a faculty committee. Topics tend to be wide-ranging and eclectic — like the accessibility of doula care, or cortisol levels in zebrafish.

Students have been presenting their projects for the past couple weeks.

Dean Elizabeth Conlisk read an original poem at a celebration lunch for the School of Natural Science as people lifted glasses of sparkling apple juice.

“It’s time to toast our newest alums, for the work on their very Div IIIs,” she recited. “From birth to Boggs, to low-mass stars, though none on the infamous Frisbee.”

After a silent beat, Conlisk said: “You guys don’t get that?” Then the group laughed.

That was a nod to the somewhat flaky — and many say unfair — impression people have of Hampshire. There was once a Div III about Frisbees that Conlisk said, with a groan, “is forever our reputation.”

Faculty are trying to keep up a celebratory tone, Conlisk said, but this is not a typical graduation season.

“It is bittersweet,” she said. “It’ll feel a lot smaller next year, and we don’t know exactly what our future looks like.”

Facing a financial crisis this winter, the school decided not to admit a full freshman class for next year. At first, there was talk of merging with another college, but now Hampshire is trying to remain independent through a massive fundraising effort — in part, to preserve the Div III process.

“There’s more of an appreciation of something that maybe we had almost become accustomed to — because it was always there, and we always did it, and now we realize it’s threatened,” Conlisk said.

It couldn’t have been an easy semester to hunker down on a major project. There were campus protests, staff layoffs, national media attention and a successful campaign to oust the college president and top board members.