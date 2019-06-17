Edify
Report Examines $1 Billion Education Budget Gap In State House Bills
A new report finds state lawmakers need to address a $1 billion gap between two bills to overhaul state education funding.
Colin Jones, analyst for the the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, which wrote the report, says the more expensive plan will require more taxpayer revenue but could be more effective.
Jones joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to explain the implications of the conflicting plans.
This segment aired on June 17, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
