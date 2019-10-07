Edify
For Harvard, Overcoming Implicit Bias In Admissions Is Next Challenge
A federal judge says Harvard does not discriminate against Asian-Americans in its admissions process, but also says the school should look to improve its practices through implicit bias training.
As director of equity and inclusion with the Boston-based consulting group Carney, Sandoe & Associates, Lawrence Alexander has conducted implicit bias training at universities throughout the country. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about overcoming implicit bias in college admissions.
