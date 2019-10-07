Support the news

For Harvard, Overcoming Implicit Bias In Admissions Is Next Challenge

October 07, 2019
In this 2018 photo, the John Harvard statue looks over Harvard Yard at Harvard University. (Charles Krupa/AP)
A federal judge says Harvard does not discriminate against Asian-Americans in its admissions process, but also says the school should look to improve its practices through implicit bias training.

As director of equity and inclusion with the Boston-based consulting group Carney, Sandoe & Associates, Lawrence Alexander has conducted implicit bias training at universities throughout the country. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about overcoming implicit bias in college admissions.

This segment aired on October 7, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

