Edify
Support the news
How Massachusetts Schools Are Preparing For Coronavirus
In response to the coronavirus threat, some area employers are asking their staffs to work from home. Organizers of some large events, including the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, have decided to cancel them. A few schools have closed as a precaution as well.
To review what school leaders have to consider, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with the director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, Tom Scott.
This segment aired on March 10, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
+Join the discussion
Support the news