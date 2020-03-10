Edify
After Canceling Class Over Coronavirus Friday, Plymouth Schools Held Class As Normal Monday03:39Play
All of the unknowns of coronavirus leave public officials, school administrators, employers and organizers of other large gatherings with some difficult decisions.
Public health officials say the risk remains low in Massachusetts. Still, what public gatherings should continue? Which ones should be canceled or postponed?
Gary Maestas, the superintendent of Plymouth schools, has faced those questions after classes were canceled Friday, but held again Monday. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on March 10, 2020.
