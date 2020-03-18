Support the news

BPS Superintendent Lays Out Support Plans For Families After School Closures

March 18, 2020
Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius speaks to community members from the city's Roslindale, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods. (Carrie Jung/WBUR)
Boston Public Schools are out for the next month as the city aims to stem the spread of coronavirus.

But the district is taking steps to continue supporting students and families that need food and education supplies during the layoff.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the school system's response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

This segment airs on March 18, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

