BPS Superintendent Lays Out Support Plans For Families After School Closures
Boston Public Schools are out for the next month as the city aims to stem the spread of coronavirus.
But the district is taking steps to continue supporting students and families that need food and education supplies during the layoff.
Superintendent Brenda Cassellius joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the school system's response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
This segment airs on March 18, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
