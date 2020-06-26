Edify Edify

Cities Hit Hard By Pandemic Mull Over School Reopening Plans

June 26, 2020
Just as Massachusetts schools begin summer break, the state wants schools districts to prepare to reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendents must submit multiple school reopening proposals to the state, including plans for resuming in-person classes with new social distancing guidelines.

That could present big challenges for hard-hit cities like Brockton, which has the second highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Michael Thomas, superintendent of Brockton Public Schools, joined WBUR’s Morning Edition to talk about the unique challenges his district will face to reopen in the fall.

This segment airs on June 26, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

