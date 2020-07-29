Edify
Boston Teachers Union President On What The Fall Could Look Like05:26Play
The big questions for many parents and students right now is: What will school like this fall, and when will the school year even start?
The state is allowing districts to push back the first day of classes by 10 days, without having to make up that time.
For more on what the fall might look like, and what challenges teachers could face, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union.
This segment aired on July 29, 2020.
