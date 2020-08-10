An unprecedented school year is around the corner for colleges and universities in Massachusetts as students and faculty resume classes soon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say the challenges students will face to complete their studies in-person or remotely while trying to avoid COVID-19 could have serious affects on their mental health.

Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker is director of the College Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital and assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School. She joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss what she’s hearing from students about how COVID-19 is affecting them.