The school year will start for Boston Public School students in a month.

And Friday afternoon, Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city's phased-in plan for how and where students will be taught this academic year during the pandemic.

Walsh said classes for all students will begin remotely.

"We are being responsive to all of the concerns that families and our children have... we are making the in school component of hybrid learning an optional step for all families," he said.

So on the opening day of class, Sept. 21, no students will be in the classroom.

But that changes as of Oct. 1.

