Students and teachers throughout the state will return to class this week as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Some schools will continue holding remote lessons to keep students safe from the virus, while others will bring people back to class for the first time since March, when Gov. Charlie Baker first declared an emergency.

Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the unprecedented challenges facing school leaders this academic year.