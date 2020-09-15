Edify Edify

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

Local Officials Concerned Over Boston College Virus Spike03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 15, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston College experienced a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the past week, prompting alarm — and calls for increased testing — among officials in both Newton and Boston.

BC students say they understand the concern, and many share it.

WBUR's Max Larkin joined Morning Edition to report.

This segment aired on September 15, 2020.

Max Larkin Twitter Reporter, Edify
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news