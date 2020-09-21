It's back-to-school week for students and teachers in Boston after a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes for Boston Public Schools will start off fully remote as districts prepare school buildings for reopening and monitor coronavirus cases.

But BPS could begin bringing students back for in-person classes as early as next month.

WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius about the challenges of educating students in a school year like no other.