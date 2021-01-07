How Kids Are Making Sense Of The Siege At The U.S. Capitol

It's tough to make sense of the rampage by extremist supporters of President Trump on the Capitol Building yesterday, while Congress debated inside.

And if it's tough for adults to process what happened, think of what it's like for young people.

On Thursday, the siege became part of the lesson plan for many teachers across America.

José Valenzuela teaches social studies to 11th and 12th graders at Boston Latin Academy. He's teaching remotely and has his students write digital journals about what's on their minds. He says they wrote a lot about their emotions.

He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.